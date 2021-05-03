KeyCorp Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BYD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.19.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $66.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.05, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $71.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.96.

In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $797,417.89. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $912,653.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 10.1% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 105,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

