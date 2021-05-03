KeyCorp Weighs in on Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ETH)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.25. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $28.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $722.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.40 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.71. Ethan Allen Interiors has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $31.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.31%.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $30,714.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at $2,696,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth $1,688,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

