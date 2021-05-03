Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Short Interest Up 27.5% in April

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the March 31st total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KYCCF traded up $18.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $482.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,609. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $470.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $506.18. Keyence has a 52 week low of $345.36 and a 52 week high of $587.00.

Get Keyence alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Keyence from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Keyence from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Keyence Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells factory automation solutions worldwide. The company offers photoelectric, fiber optic, laser, positioning, vision, and inductive proximity sensors, as well as network communication units used for presence/absence and part differentiation applications.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Keyence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.