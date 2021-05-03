Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.870-0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $387 million-$397 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $349.11 million.

Kforce stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.38. 109,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,770. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.31 and a 200 day moving average of $45.96. Kforce has a 12 month low of $25.73 and a 12 month high of $57.51.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kforce will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KFRC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist upped their price target on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kforce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Kforce from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.86.

In other Kforce news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kye L. Mitchell sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $162,575.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,840 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,145 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.