Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Cut to $137.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $137.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on KMB. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

KMB traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $134.78. The company had a trading volume of 17,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

