Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,190 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $15,734,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

NYSE KMI opened at $17.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.00, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $17.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 113.68%.

KMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.