Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 26,434 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,733,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,240,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848,364 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 224.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,886,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,597 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 300.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,277,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,641,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,677 shares in the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 341.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.76. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $17.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.68%.

KMI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

