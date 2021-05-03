Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNVKF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $56.00

Shares of Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNVKF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.00 and last traded at $56.00, with a volume of 500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 35.52 and a current ratio of 35.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion and a PE ratio of 4.04.

Kinnevik Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KNVKF)

Kinnevik AB formerly known as Investment AB Kinnevik, is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in growth capital. It prefers to invest in digital consumer business, education, communication, e-commerce and marketplaces, entertainment, healthcare, and financial services but may also invest in other areas.

