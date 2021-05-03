Klever (KLV) 1-Day Volume Tops $3.71 Million

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 3rd. One Klever coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0858 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Klever has traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Klever has a market capitalization of $291.49 million and $3.71 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00064553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.03 or 0.00276711 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $657.06 or 0.01122117 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00026608 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.20 or 0.00719317 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,575.31 or 1.00033701 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

