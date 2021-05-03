Klimatas (KTS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $988.00

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. During the last week, Klimatas has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Klimatas has a market cap of $10,410.83 and $988.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000640 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

KTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

