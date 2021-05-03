Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 685,400 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the March 31st total of 550,500 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 930,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

In other news, major shareholder Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 352,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $8,198,028.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,872,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,968,438. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Knoll alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Knoll by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knoll during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knoll during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knoll during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knoll during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Knoll stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.49. 41,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,704. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.27 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average of $15.66. Knoll has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $24.70.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Knoll had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 1.44%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Knoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.