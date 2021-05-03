Kosmos Energy (KOS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Kosmos Energy to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. The firm had revenue of $366.32 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Kosmos Energy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE:KOS opened at $2.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Kosmos Energy has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $3.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average is $2.40.
Kosmos Energy Company Profile
Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.
