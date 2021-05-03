Kosmos Energy (KOS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Kosmos Energy to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. The firm had revenue of $366.32 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Kosmos Energy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:KOS opened at $2.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Kosmos Energy has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $3.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average is $2.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.40 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.86.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

