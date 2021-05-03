Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 10,392 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 185,113 shares.The stock last traded at $27.07 and had previously closed at $25.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kronos Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.71.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jakob Loven sold 63,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $1,730,338.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 158,758 shares of company stock worth $3,875,475 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000.

About Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase in acute myeloid leukemia patients.

