Kryll (KRL) Trading 19% Higher Over Last Week

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Kryll has a market cap of $13.88 million and approximately $355,549.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kryll coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000769 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kryll has traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kryll alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00073137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00020284 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00072037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.16 or 0.00901047 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,051.65 or 0.10605338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00100974 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00046944 BTC.

Kryll Coin Profile

Kryll (KRL) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 31,638,781 coins. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io . Kryll’s official website is kryll.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Buying and Selling Kryll

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kryll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kryll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.