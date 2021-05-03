KuboCoin (KUBO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $128.00

KuboCoin (CURRENCY:KUBO) traded down 24.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 3rd. KuboCoin has a total market cap of $3.07 million and $128.00 worth of KuboCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KuboCoin has traded 37.6% lower against the US dollar. One KuboCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00064814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.47 or 0.00279097 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $676.58 or 0.01169437 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00029119 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $422.45 or 0.00730186 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,941.30 or 1.00148772 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About KuboCoin

KuboCoin’s total supply is 90,708,745,843 coins. KuboCoin’s official website is kubocoin.org . The Reddit community for KuboCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Kubocoin . KuboCoin’s official Twitter account is @KuboCoin . The official message board for KuboCoin is kubocoin.org/medium

According to CryptoCompare, “The KUBO team and project will put a major focus on building a retail ecosystem that supports the use of KUBO for a crypto payment alternative. Goods and services can be had at discounted rates due to the money saved by vendors and retailers on transaction fees. The regions of interest for vendors and retailers include Asian markets and European markets, with the United States being a later focus in the project development. The KUBO coin is a WAVES-based cryptocurrency but will perform a 35:1 swap in January to ERC20. As soon as the swap occurs, more information will be added. “

Buying and Selling KuboCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuboCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuboCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuboCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

