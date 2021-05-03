L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Given New $238.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $226.00 to $238.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LHX. Robert W. Baird downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.21.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

NYSE:LHX opened at $209.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.18. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $213.00.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,949,311,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $864,584,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $446,171,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $406,936,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,102,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.