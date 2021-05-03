Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target Increased to $310.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.31.

LH opened at $265.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.31. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $153.72 and a 52 week high of $269.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares in the company, valued at $171,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

