Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target Increased to $320.00 by Analysts at Truist

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Truist from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.45% from the stock’s previous close.

LH has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.69.

NYSE:LH traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $267.89. 8,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,589. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $252.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.31. Laboratory Co. of America has a one year low of $153.72 and a one year high of $269.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. Equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 13.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth $130,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 24.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.1% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 7,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,903.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 87,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,213,000 after buying an additional 84,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

