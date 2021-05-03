LABS Group Achieves Market Cap of $29.51 Million (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $29.51 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LABS Group has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One LABS Group coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0390 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LABS Group alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00065201 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.46 or 0.00281665 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004235 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $677.01 or 0.01181026 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00030146 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $423.38 or 0.00738570 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,382.68 or 1.00102052 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LABS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LABS Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.