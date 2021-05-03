Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.60

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.60 and last traded at $18.60, with a volume of 1020 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.13.

Several research firms have issued reports on LBAI. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.47 million, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a positive change from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBAI. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

