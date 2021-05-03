Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. lowered its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises approximately 1.7% of Mathes Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,123,397,000 after acquiring an additional 940,594 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,438,054,000 after acquiring an additional 702,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,619,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $764,882,000 after acquiring an additional 39,459 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,936,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,961,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.41.

LRCX stock traded down $6.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $614.44. The company had a trading volume of 36,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,249. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $231.38 and a 1 year high of $669.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $87.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $604.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $513.03.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.