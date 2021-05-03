Lead Wallet 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $604,110.00 (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One Lead Wallet coin can now be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lead Wallet has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. Lead Wallet has a total market cap of $5.60 million and $604,110.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lead Wallet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00065241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.05 or 0.00281227 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $670.07 or 0.01177394 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00029771 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $420.17 or 0.00738279 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,222.95 or 1.00547312 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Lead Wallet Coin Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lead Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lead Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.