Ledyard National Bank Buys 5,343 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 35,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 22.6% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 46,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,561 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 34,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 224,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.12.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $57.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The firm has a market cap of $242.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

