Ledyard National Bank Grows Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $470.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $324.35 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $467.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $475.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

