Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Leggett & Platt has increased its dividend payment by 12.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 50 years.

LEG stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.90. 946,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. Leggett & Platt has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $51.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.42. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,804.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LEG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

