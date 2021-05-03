Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22, RTT News reports. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Leggett & Platt updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.550-2.750 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.55-2.75 EPS.

LEG stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.90. 946,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,767. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Leggett & Platt has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $51.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

LEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.80.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $428,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,804.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

