Lethean (LTHN) Price Hits $0.0017 on Exchanges

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 18.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Lethean has a total market cap of $1.32 million and $2,870.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lethean has traded up 36.5% against the dollar. One Lethean coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,247.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,383.70 or 0.05910643 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.42 or 0.00517794 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,021.79 or 0.01784856 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.00 or 0.00721430 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $367.58 or 0.00642085 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.27 or 0.00089555 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $250.80 or 0.00438106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.