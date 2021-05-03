LGT Capital Partners LTD. Raises Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,212,410 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,893 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 9.4% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $285,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush upped their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.15.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $252.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $173.80 and a 12 month high of $263.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

