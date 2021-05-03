Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Stock Holdings Lessened by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 59.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523,483 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.06% of Liberty Global worth $9,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Global by 23,362.4% in the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 90,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 90,179 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,360,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,417,000 after buying an additional 169,655 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Liberty Global by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

LBTYK stock opened at $27.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.31. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $27.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.