LifePro Asset Management Acquires 6,668 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

LifePro Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.7% of LifePro Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIG. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 32,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $153.01 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $107.08 and a 1 year high of $153.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.14.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.