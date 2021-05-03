LifePro Asset Management Boosts Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

LifePro Asset Management raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications comprises about 5.3% of LifePro Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $16,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 14.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In other news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 6,250 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.61, for a total value of $1,997,562.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 41,917 shares in the company, valued at $13,397,092.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total value of $60,904,034.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,552,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 414,388 shares of company stock worth $143,836,991 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.81.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $320.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 409.71, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.45 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $328.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.11.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.