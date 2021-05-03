LifePro Asset Management Has $14.16 Million Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

LifePro Asset Management lifted its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the period. MongoDB accounts for approximately 4.5% of LifePro Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. LifePro Asset Management owned approximately 0.09% of MongoDB worth $14,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MongoDB alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.06.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $297.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of -68.22 and a beta of 0.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.61 and a 1 year high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $300.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.45.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.36, for a total value of $13,977,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,250 shares in the company, valued at $99,540,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $57,507.87. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 55,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,664,237.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,720 shares of company stock valued at $103,286,078 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.