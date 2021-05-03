LifePro Asset Management Has $14.60 Million Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

LifePro Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises about 4.6% of LifePro Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $14,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,952,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,366,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMG. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,775.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,730.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,655.29.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,492.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,474.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,401.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $856.50 and a 12-month high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total value of $4,111,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,238,298. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,130 shares of company stock worth $32,354,586. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

