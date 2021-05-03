LifePro Asset Management Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

LifePro Asset Management raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,733 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 3.9% of LifePro Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $12,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 7,479 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 26.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 25.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $512.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.12 billion, a PE ratio of 82.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $527.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $520.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $397.86 and a 1 year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.90.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

