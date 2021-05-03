LifePro Asset Management Purchases 8,198 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

LifePro Asset Management raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 2.0% of LifePro Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $991,465,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,526,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,822,000 after purchasing an additional 342,693 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,308,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $486,862,000 after purchasing an additional 179,916 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,962 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $348,033,000 after purchasing an additional 997,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $82.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.89. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $99.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. New Street Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $4,429,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,866,589.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $6,847,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,500 shares of company stock worth $11,453,910. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

