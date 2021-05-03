LifePro Asset Management Purchases 953 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

LifePro Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 2.1% of LifePro Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $327,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Burney Co. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.44, for a total transaction of $758,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,580.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total transaction of $8,398,782.80. Insiders have sold 42,800 shares of company stock worth $35,386,126 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.95.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $865.00 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $495.55 and a 1 year high of $893.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $772.68 and a 200 day moving average of $761.81. The firm has a market cap of $102.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.52, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.