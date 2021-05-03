LifePro Asset Management Raises Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

LifePro Asset Management grew its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,375 shares during the quarter. Snap accounts for 5.4% of LifePro Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Snap were worth $17,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 200.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $62.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.43 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.65 and its 200 day moving average is $52.38. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $73.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $141,216.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,054,272.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $56,544,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 80,056,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,981,866.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,469,463 shares of company stock valued at $88,079,591 over the last quarter.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.71.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

