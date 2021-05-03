Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.75 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.27 or 0.00004086 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $8.75 million and $953,478.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.26 or 0.00503417 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006991 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000205 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.