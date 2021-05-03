Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,652 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.33% of Lindsay worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lindsay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lindsay in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lindsay by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP boosted its stake in Lindsay by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNN opened at $165.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.53. Lindsay Co. has a 12-month low of $81.13 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $143.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.50 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

