Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.97.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Linx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Linx in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos boosted its position in Linx by 1,515,171.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 189,408,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 189,396,460 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Linx in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Linx in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LINX opened at $7.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average is $6.96. Linx has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -703.00 and a beta of 2.33.

Linx Company Profile

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning (ERP), and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic funds transfer, e-commerce, customer relationship management, order management system, and payment methods solutions.

