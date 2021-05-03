LiquidApps Price Up 14.7% Over Last 7 Days (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. One LiquidApps coin can now be purchased for about $0.0375 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $26.62 million and $16,916.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001966 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00041649 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

DAPP is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.