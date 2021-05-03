Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Hits $0.0127 on Major Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 26.1% higher against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $9.14 million and approximately $2,313.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $742.68 or 0.01284611 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003893 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,193.13 or 0.98926744 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000506 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 721,804,325 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

