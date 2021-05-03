Litecoin Plus Market Cap Hits $143,261.83 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for $0.0521 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $143,261.83 and $38.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,739.28 or 1.00351756 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00040282 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00010957 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $119.86 or 0.00211991 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000812 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001782 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004921 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.