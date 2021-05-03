Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $365 million-$365 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.85 million.

Shares of LTHM traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,886,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,092. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. Livent has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.03 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. Equities analysts predict that Livent will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LTHM. Zacks Investment Research raised Livent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Livent from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus raised Livent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered Livent from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Livent from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livent currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.