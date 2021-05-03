Lobstex (LOBS) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.21 Million

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 15.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Lobstex has a market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 23.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000640 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,872,742 coins and its circulating supply is 21,872,730 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

