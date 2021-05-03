Loki One Day Volume Reaches $1,392.00 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One Loki coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,378.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,158.96 or 0.05505521 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.40 or 0.00490436 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $998.59 or 0.01740360 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.59 or 0.00701642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $362.61 or 0.00631966 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.60 or 0.00084698 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.57 or 0.00438446 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official website is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

