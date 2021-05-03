Loom Network Market Capitalization Reaches $157.55 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Loom Network has a total market cap of $157.55 million and $11.83 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00073229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00020434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00073268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $509.49 or 0.00895241 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,078.02 or 0.10679783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00100408 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00047129 BTC.

Loom Network Coin Profile

LOOM is a coin. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

