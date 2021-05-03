Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on Compass (NYSE:COMP)

Equities research analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on Compass in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:COMP traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $19.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,958. Compass has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $22.11.

In other news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin bought 411,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $7,399,998.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,580,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf acquired 4,000,000 shares of Compass stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

