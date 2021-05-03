Loop Capital Raises Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target to $130.00

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LOGI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.22.

NASDAQ:LOGI traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.42. The company had a trading volume of 32,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,295. Logitech International has a 52-week low of $47.73 and a 52-week high of $120.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Logitech International will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $4,490,775.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 807,183 shares in the company, valued at $86,990,111.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Logitech International by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Logitech International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Logitech International by 24.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Logitech International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Logitech International by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets and other digital platforms. It offers headsets, speakers, mice, keyboards, and webcams. The firm’s brand include Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, and Blue Microphones.

