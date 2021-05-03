LunchMoney Achieves Market Cap of $703,884.74 (LMY)

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. One LunchMoney coin can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded down 24% against the dollar. LunchMoney has a total market cap of $703,884.74 and approximately $3,412.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LunchMoney Profile

LunchMoney (CRYPTO:LMY) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,550,599 coins. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io . LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

LunchMoney Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LunchMoney should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LunchMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

